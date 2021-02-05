51-year-old man charged in deadly machete attack in Pontiac, deputies say

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 51-year-old Independence Township man accused of killing a man and injuring another with a machete and steak knife has been charged with first-degree murder, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Todd Szyszkowski is also charged with assault with intent to murder and armed robbery.

Szyszkowski was arraigned Thursday, with a judge denying his bond. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

At about 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies as well as the Waterford Regional Fire Department responded to the 50 block of Oliver Street in Pontiac of a report of two men who had been stabbed. A 59-year-old Pontiac man, who authorities said was injured in the attack, fled the scene to a nearby gas station to report the incident. A neighbor also reported that a man had knocked on his door yelling for help, deputies said.

Upon arrival, deputies located a man laying on the floor inside the home.

The man, later identified as 27-year-old Dustin Marion-Ray Little of Pontiac, was pronounced deceased. Deputies said the 59-year-old man had severe lacerations to his head but is in stable condition.

Officials said the 59-year-old reported that the suspect came to the home to purchase prescription narcotics and became angry when he wasn’t able to get them. The suspect allegedly grabbed a machete and attacked both men. He also appeared to have grabbed a steak knife.

Deputies said the suspect was found unresponsive after they followed a trail of blood to a backyard of a home on Marquette Street. Officials said he was believed be overdosing and was taken to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition. He taken into custody without incident, officials said.

Officials said a machete and broken steak knife were found, believing to be the weapons used in the attack.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Szyszkowski has a criminal history that spans from 1993 to 2017. At the time of his arrest, he had two outstanding felony warrants for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and felony home invasion.

