Metro Detroit bars and restaurants prepare for Super Bowl crowd

DETROIT – The drinks are flowing and the food is fresh and hot inside the Brass Rail Pizza Bar in Downtown Detroit.

The first week of allowing customers back inside restaurants and bars was a success.

Kevin Weathers, the bar manager at Brass Rail on Adams Avenue, said they’re now preparing for the biggest game in the NFL Season.

“We do have a private party. It’s going to fill up our bar, we’re going to be under capacity,” Weathers said. “It’s a liquor company that rented our space out.”

Weathers said the staff is gearing up for a decent crowd, but admits this year will not be like previous years and there won’t be a lot of people.

“We follow every single rule that there is. Our tables are six feet apart,” Weathers said. “We have sanitizer stations everywhere. We are definitely under 25% capacity at all times.”

And the last drinking call will be way earlier.

“We have to have everyone out by 10 o’clock, which the game may not be over,” Weathers said. “It’s a tough sell but it is what it is.”

It’s no secret many will probably enjoy the defending champs the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at their homes. Dr. Anthony Fauci said even those small and private get togethers are risky.

“Super Bowl is a big deal in the United States. Enjoy the game, watch it on television, but do it with the immediate members of your family, the people in your household,” Fauci said. “As much fun as it is to get together in a big Super Bowl party, now is not the time to do that.”

Meanwhile Weathers said he’s hopeful things will return to a somewhat normal soon.

“I think we’re going to be open and events will be coming back and Detroit is going to be bustling,” Weathers concluded. “I’m very hopeful.”