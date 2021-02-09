22-year-old Melvindale woman charged in murder of boyfriend

The victim was found fatally shot in the head on Oct. 24, 2020 at around 10:24 p.m. in the 440 block of Gale Street in Melvindale.

MELVINDALE, Mich. – Melvindale resident Preaija Pope, 22, has been charged in connection with the homicide of her boyfriend Timmy Robinson.

Robinson, 30, was also a Melvindale resident. Additionally, the suspect’s father Perry Pope, 44, of Taylor has been charged in the case.

His body was found on the street with blood around his head. He was taken to a hospital, but later died as a result of the injury.

As part of the investigation police visited the apartment shared by the victim and his girlfriend in the 430 block of Gale in Melvindale.

Outside of the apartment they confiscated a gun and other evidence. The victim’s girlfriend allegedly shot him.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office the young woman’s father allegedly tampered with evidence at the crime scene and was an accessory after the fact of the homicide.

The woman faces charges of first-degree murder and felony firearm. Her father was charged with tampering with evidence, accessory after the fact, felon in possession of a firearm and three counts of felony firearm.

