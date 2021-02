DETROIT – Police are searching for a 15-year-old boy named Lamar McGaughy Jr. who was last seen Monday at around 3 p.m. in the area of Woodward Avenue and Alexandrine Street.

McGaughy Jr. is described as light skinned, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds with short braided hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater and dark gray jogging pants with gray and orange Nike Air Max gym shoes. The teen has bipolar disorder.

