61-year-old Harrison Township man killed in Macomb County crash

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Officials are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Macomb County.

Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to Hall Road and Gratiot Avenue on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. for the report of a crash.

Police said Reed Styers, 61, of Harrison Township was killed in the crash. Styers was attempting to cross from the north side of Hall Road to the south side of Hall Road at Gratiot Avenue when he was struck by a van.

A white Chevrolet van being driven by a 69-year-old man from Casco Township was driving on Hall Road, east of Gratiot Avenue.

Witnesses told police that the driver did have a green light. The driver contacted 911 and was cooperative with law enforcement.

The driver was wearing his seat belt and was the only occupant of the van, police said. The driver is not suspected of using drugs or alcohol and was released on the scene as the investigation continues.

Ad

The incident is under investigation.

READ: More Macomb County news