Detroit police searching for missing 16-year-old

Police say Alleysia Johnson was last seen on Feb. 7

Alleysia Johnson
Alleysia Johnson (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are searching for missing 16-year-old Alleysia Johnson.

Detroit police said Alleysia was last seen at about 3 p.m. on Feb. 7 in the 5000 block of Maxwell Street. Police said the teen left home and had not been seen since.

Alleysia JohnsonDetails
Age16 years old
Height5′6″
Weight145 pounds
ClothingWhite jacket, blue jeans, brown shoes

Police said Alleysia is in good physical condition, but family has reported that she suffers from a mental illness.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5740.

