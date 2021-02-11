Detroit police searching for missing 16-year-old

DETROIT – Police are searching for missing 16-year-old Alleysia Johnson.

Detroit police said Alleysia was last seen at about 3 p.m. on Feb. 7 in the 5000 block of Maxwell Street. Police said the teen left home and had not been seen since.

Alleysia Johnson Details Age 16 years old Height 5′6″ Weight 145 pounds Clothing White jacket, blue jeans, brown shoes

Police said Alleysia is in good physical condition, but family has reported that she suffers from a mental illness.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5740.

More: Missing in Michigan