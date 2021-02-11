Detroit police searching for missing 16-year-old

DETROIT – Police are searching for missing 16-year-old Alleysia Johnson.
Detroit police said Alleysia was last seen at about 3 p.m. on Feb. 7 in the 5000 block of Maxwell Street. Police said the teen left home and had not been seen since.
|Alleysia Johnson
|Details
|Age
|16 years old
|Height
|5′6″
|Weight
|145 pounds
|Clothing
|White jacket, blue jeans, brown shoes
Police said Alleysia is in good physical condition, but family has reported that she suffers from a mental illness.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5740.
