‘This will go down in history’ -- Michigan Senators react to impeachment trial

Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Sen. Gary Peters sat through hours of testimony during the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump and they have hours more to go.

The two Michigan Senators said watching the videos from inside the U.S. Capitol Building over the past few days has been disturbing. The footage and testimony shed light on how dangerous things were inside and why they believe the former president should be convicted.

Stabenow and Peters were both inside the Capitol Building during the deadly siege that forced them to hide from those looking to harm or kill lawmakers. Both have called for the impeachment of Trump, but they said they weren’t sure where some Republican colleagues would change their mind and join them.

“I don’t know what to say about Republican colleagues when we watch this,” Stabenow said. “I work across the aisle with folks all the time but in this situation, where the country, the constitution and Capitols were under attack for the first time in over 200 years, people lost their lives.”

“We’ll have to see what happens with the Republicans,” Peters said. “Certainly a number of Republicans is clear that they’re going to stand up and understand the president needs to be held accountable.”

In order to convict the former president, 67 Senators need to vote to convict. It’s a bar that both Peters and Stabenow thing might be too high.

“Folks will vote to hold him accountable and that’s important that we have bipartisan support, but most importantly it’s important for the American people to hold him accountable,” Peters said.

“If we don’t see a two thirds vote, it doesn’t mean our constitution isn’t strong or that President Trump was not held accountable,” Stabenow said. “This will go down in history as the largest bipartisan vote to convict a president of the United States.”

It appears Trump’s defense team plans to wrap up sometime Friday, which means the Senators’ vote will be sooner than expected.

Peters and Stabenow said they are still working on the COVID Relief Bill as the trial goes on and said they believe there is a bipartisan support among voters, even if there isn’t that same support in Congress.

