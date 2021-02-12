Michigan State Police: If you find something you believe may be explosive - call police, don’t move it

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – If you are cleaning out the home of a family member that has passed away and find something you believe may be explosive Michigan State Police are asking you not to touch it and to call the police instead.

A family in Canton Township saw a box with items from the military. MSP said they did everything right when they called their local public safety department who responded and assessed the scene.

The bomb squad was called out and determined that the items were inert. MSP said that in other cases families have driven the items down to the police station or state police post. Many times the items are live and unstable. That’s why people are asked to leave the explosives alone and call 911.

