Homeowner, dog killed in Dearborn Heights house fire

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 57-year-old man and his dog were killed in a house fire on Friday in Dearborn Heights.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire on Currier Street. The homeowner was identified as Robert Wolfe.

Neighbors noticed heavy smoke and called 911. One neighbor even raced to the back door when a window exploded from the heat.

“Did a quick search and they found the resident was trapped inside. They pulled him out and realized that he was deceased,” said Dearborn Heights Fire Chief Dave Brogan.

Officials said Wolfe was found in the kitchen and it appears that that is where the fire started.

“There could’ve been a medical condition that played a factor but it’s still too early to tell,” Brogan said.

A family friend said Wolfe had diabetes and struggled with episodes of low blood sugar that caused him to pass out while he was at the hospital as recent as this week.

Sadly, Wolfe’s doberman named Kaiser was also found inside the house.

“It was just him and his dog that lived there. It was more than a family pet. His whole house was dedicated to toys for the dog. You can see in talking to the neighbors he was really close with that dog. It’s just a sad story all around,” Brogan said.

