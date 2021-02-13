Police seek 2 men accused of armed carjacking at Detroit gas station

DETROIT – Police are looking for two men accused of stealing a woman’s vehicle at gunpoint on Detroit’s west side Friday night.

Police say at about 11:40 p.m. on Feb. 12, a 27-year-old woman was near a gas pump at gas station in the 15300 block of Wyoming Avenue when an armed suspect exited an unknown vehicle and walked over to her. The suspect, described as a Black man wearing dark clothing and a black surgical mask, announced a hold up and took the woman’s cell phone.

Officials say the man then entered the woman’s red 2011 Ford Taurus and drove away. The second suspect, who was only described as a man, also fled the scene in the other, unknown vehicle. Both vehicles were last seen traveling northbound on Wyoming Avenue.

No injuries were reported from the incident. No further details were provided.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

