Crews in Metro Detroit prepare for substantial snow ahead of winter storm

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Snow emergencies are being issued across Metro Detroit as cities anticipate heavy snowfall Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Crews are already hard at work making plans to clear and salt the roads. Local 4 spoke with the Oakland County Road Commission. They are expecting a full fleet of about 10 to be hitting the roads later Monday evening.

Crews are expected to be working around the clock into Thursday and Friday. About 10,000 tons of salt is expected to be put on the roads.

Crews will be dealing with freeways first and the moving their way into neighborhoods and subdivisions. Officials are asking people to take their time on the roads.

If you’re on the road and you see a snow plow make sure to give the driver some space. Pull over to the side of the road if you can so they can move around you, officials said.