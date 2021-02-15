18ºF

Detroit police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

Police say Malayia Roberts was last seen on Feb. 14

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Malayia Roberts
Malayia Roberts (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are searching for missing 14-year-old Malayia Roberts.

According to authorities, Malayia Roberts was last seen at 3:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday at her home, located in the 18600 block of Greenfield Road, just south of Seven Mile Road.

Police said she had left her residence and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Malayia RobertsDetails
Age14 years old
Height4 feet, 8 inches
Weight90 pounds
ClothingBlack jacket, red hooded sweatshirt, camouflage leggings and tan Ugg boots.

Anyone who has seen Malayia Roberts or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240.

