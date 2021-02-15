Detroit police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are searching for missing 14-year-old Malayia Roberts.

According to authorities, Malayia Roberts was last seen at 3:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday at her home, located in the 18600 block of Greenfield Road, just south of Seven Mile Road.

Police said she had left her residence and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Malayia Roberts Details Age 14 years old Height 4 feet, 8 inches Weight 90 pounds Clothing Black jacket, red hooded sweatshirt, camouflage leggings and tan Ugg boots.

Anyone who has seen Malayia Roberts or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240.

