28-year-old man killed after snowmobiler crashes into ice shanty on Devils Lake

LENAEWEE COUNTY, Mich. – A 28-year-old man has died after a snowmobile operator crashed into his ice shanty on Devils Lake in Lenawee County, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Authorities responded to the incident at about 7:23 p.m. on Saturday. DNR officials said upon arrival, they discovered a snowmobile tangled in debris from the ice shanty, and the 28-year-old from Jerome was found lying in the debris. CPR was preformed, however, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 33-year-old snowmobile operator from Hudson was treated for minor injuries and voluntarily submitted to a toxicology blood draw. Officials said those results are pending and the incident remains under investigation.

The DNR is not releasing names pending the investigation.

“This unfortunate event is an important reminder to always operate your snowmobile at a safe speed, especially in the dark or when visibility is low,” said Lt. Todd Szyska, DNR law enforcement supervisor in Detroit.

According to DNR, speed is the No. 1 cause of serious snowmobile injury and death.

