Metro Detroit road crews out in full force ahead of winter storm

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Snow emergencies are being issued across Metro Detroit as cities anticipate heavy snowfall Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Crews are already hard at work making plans to clear and salt the roads. Local 4 spoke with Craig Bryson with the Oakland County Road Commission. They are expecting a full fleet of about 10 to be hitting the roads later Monday evening.

Crews are expected to be working around the clock into Thursday and Friday. About 10,000 tons of salt is expected to be put on the roads.

“We’re going to be probably out for multiple days here and we’re trying to space out our drivers. So, depending on what the weather does we may try to send some of the drivers home this afternoon to get a little bit of rest before the next big snow hits this evening,” Craig Bryson said.

Unlike any other winter, with so many people working from home, clearing the roads ahead of rush hour traffic was different this year.

“There is definitely a pandemic going on, but we’re still doing the same type of work. Coming into the garages and offices -- doing the same type of work. So it’s a little bit surreal,” Craig Bryson said.

In Wayne County, road crews were called in at 2 a.m. on Monday morning. More than 100 trucks were used to clear the early-morning snowfall.

When six inches of snow falls then road graders will target gravel roads and private contractors will hit back roads with heavy-duty pickup trucks will focus on turnarounds.

Crews will be dealing with freeways first and the moving their way into neighborhoods and subdivisions. Officials are asking people to take their time on the roads.

If you’re on the road and you see a snow plow make sure to give the driver some space. Pull over to the side of the road if you can so they can move around you, officials said.

The coronavirus pandemic and a mild winter have been impacting smaller snow plow companies.

But on Monday, Marcus Carr with Stonewall Landscaping and Snow Removal was busier than he has been all season.

“I’ve been out here since seven because that’s all we can do now is open lanes, put salt down and I’ll have my crews out at midnight so that’s when we’ll really be able to start working,” Carr said.