Macomb County seniors brave snowy roads to get vaccinated

DETROIT – Metro Detroit residents woke up to the heavy snowfall and while it was expected no one wants to deal with the aftermath of bad weather.

It is easy to understand why many people would want to postpone any plans including COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Still, many people made sure they attended the vaccination appointments they had Tuesday in Macomb County.

Clinton Township resident, Kelly Moore, had to work on clearing the snow to make his Tuesday vaccination appointment.

Moore is one of the thousands who fought websites and phone lines to get an appointment. He wasn’t letting mother nature become another obstacle.

“We saw all the other places cancelling them. We kept looking online and it noted they were still open so we went,” said Moore.

Macomb County made the decision to stay open for one simple reason, if they closed, inevitably somebody would miss the message.

“We didn’t want them to make the trip and then find out the doors are closed. That would be an added burden,” said Mark Hackel, Macomb County executive

Even though the county’s health department issued a press release Monday night telling residents with appointments they could reschedule and not lose their vaccine dose, people still braved the roads and came.

“It took a long time to get the appointment,” said Arlene Collins of Roseville.

One woman came way too early.

“We came early because we were scared we weren’t going to get here,” said Eleanor Michonski of Shelby Township.

She was not just early, but mixed up her appointment time and came three hours ahead.

“And they kindly pushed us through,” said Michonski. “We didn’t hold anybody up. They’re doing a great job.

