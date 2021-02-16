Macomb County is expanding COVID vaccination transportation service for seniors

A nurse prepares a syringe of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine during a nationwide vaccination campaign, at the Saint George Hospital, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Lebanon launched its inoculation campaign after receiving the first batch of the vaccine 28,500 doses from Brussels with more expected to arrive in the coming weeks. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

The Macomb County Health Department is expanding a program to help seniors who rely on bus services get to COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

The county’s partnership with SMART and Richmond/Lenox EMS will now be made available to any resident aged 65 or above, especially those with mobility or transportation issues, the county said.

Interested seniors should call the SMART Macomb Vaccine Hotline at 586-421-6579 to register for the county wait list.

SMART representatives will be available to take calls between the hours of 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturdays, and 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sundays.

Seniors or someone they know can avoid the call altogether by emailing the SMART Macomb Vaccine Hotline 24/7 at macombvaccine@smartbus.org, and including their name, address, phone number and date of birth. This is the quickest and easiest way to get registered.

SMART will maintain a wait list, and the county will contact individuals from the list as appointments at Richmond/Lenox EMS or other community sites become available. Richmond/Lenox is being overwhelmed by calls and is not able to make appointments or add names to the wait list.