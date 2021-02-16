Macomb County is expanding COVID vaccination transportation service for seniors

The Macomb County Health Department is expanding a program to help seniors who rely on bus services get to COVID-19 vaccination appointments.
The county’s partnership with SMART and Richmond/Lenox EMS will now be made available to any resident aged 65 or above, especially those with mobility or transportation issues, the county said.
- Interested seniors should call the SMART Macomb Vaccine Hotline at 586-421-6579 to register for the county wait list.
- SMART representatives will be available to take calls between the hours of 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturdays, and 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sundays.
Seniors or someone they know can avoid the call altogether by emailing the SMART Macomb Vaccine Hotline 24/7 at macombvaccine@smartbus.org, and including their name, address, phone number and date of birth. This is the quickest and easiest way to get registered.
SMART will maintain a wait list, and the county will contact individuals from the list as appointments at Richmond/Lenox EMS or other community sites become available. Richmond/Lenox is being overwhelmed by calls and is not able to make appointments or add names to the wait list.
- Macomb County - 586-463-8777