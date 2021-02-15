Macomb County to reschedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments for anyone unable to make visit due to weather

Those with appointments who are unable to travel due to severe weather can stay home. They will not lose their vaccine dose as a result.

DETROIT – The Macomb County vaccination clinic at the Verkuilen Building will be open for all who have a scheduled appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Weather forecast: 6-to-10 inches of snow tonight

Macomb County Health Department employees will begin calling all no-shows later this week to reschedule appointments.

MCHD expects to begin scheduling new appointments as usual beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Eligible individuals can call 586-463-8777 or use the online scheduling system to make, confirm or cancel an appointment by clicking here.

