Macomb County to reschedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments for anyone unable to make visit due to weather

DETROIT – The Macomb County vaccination clinic at the Verkuilen Building will be open for all who have a scheduled appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Those with appointments who are unable to travel due to severe weather can stay home.
They will not lose their vaccine dose as a result.
Macomb County Health Department employees will begin calling all no-shows later this week to reschedule appointments.
MCHD expects to begin scheduling new appointments as usual beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Eligible individuals can call 586-463-8777 or use the online scheduling system to make, confirm or cancel an appointment by clicking here.