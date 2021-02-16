Video shows residents being rescued from burning apartment in Mount Clemens

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Macomb County Sheriff’s Office deputies rushed into the River North Village Apartment in Mount Clemens overnight Sunday to help get people out.

As soon as they arrived, people were jumping from windows as fire and heavy smoke covered everything.

Eight people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and dozens of people were displaced by the fire. Everybody managed to get out primarily because deputies went inside.

In the lower levels of one Building B -- as the fire engulfed the floors above them and smoke and alarms were going off -- the surroundings inside were dark and getting people to move quickly was hard.

Unfortunately, the building was a total loss.

