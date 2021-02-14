Tenants jump from balconies to escape massive Mount Clemens apartment complex fire, witness says

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Some tenants at the Holiday Garden Apartments on River Road in Mount Clemens jumped from their balconies to escape a massive fire with heavy smoke and flames that crews worked for hours to put out overnight Sunday, a witness told Local 4 News.

According to another witness, others jumped from a window to escape the fire.

“Me and my roommate, we went by the door, and we were like holy shit. There were people literally jumping out of a window,” a second bystander said.

Local 4 News has been receiving calls about the fire since midnight.

Thick black smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away.

Flames ripped through several units of the apartment complex.

Local 4 News has reached out to the American Red Cross in addition to the Mount Clemens fire and police departments to check on whether anyone was hurt or displaced. No update on that has been released.

Information on the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Ad

Stay with Local 4 News and ClickOnDetroit as this story continues to develop.

Read more: Macomb County headlines