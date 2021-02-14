Tenants jump to escape massive Mount Clemens apartment fire

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Yellow flames and clouds of smoke filled the sky at River North Village Apartments on Sunday morning.

The noise of it all was so loud, it got the attention of several neighbors.

“I happened to get up and I looked through my blinds and saw this excessive white smoke,” said neighbor Anthony Messina, who was watching a movie at the time.

Messina also said he saw people jumping out of a window to escape from the fire.

One resident of River North Village Apartments said he had only seconds to react.

“I opened up the front door and there was smoke everywhere,” Warren Tucker said. “The best way I can put it is that we lost everything. We had two babies, two cats. I don’t know if they made it out. I couldn’t get to them. My wife is still in the hospital, they plan on keeping her.”

Officials say eight people were taken to the hospital as a result of the fire.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the apartment fire, which is still unknown as of Sunday evening.

