Morning Briefing Feb. 17, 2021: Whitmer COVID update at noon today -- what to know

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update Wednesday on the state’s handling of COVID-19.

Whitmer will be joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

They will discuss Michigan’s efforts to continue slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at noon.

Michigan reported just 775 new COVID cases and 19 additional deaths Tuesday. The total number of new daily cases has been at or below 1,000 for about a week now.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 576,264 as of Tuesday, including 15,177 deaths, state officials report.

New COVID-19 cases have plateaued and deaths are starting to slow. Testing has been steady with more than 40,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate down below 4.0% as of Monday. Hospitalizations continue to decline over the last several weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 867 on Monday -- the lowest since October. The 7-day death average was 32 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 42,200 on Monday -- near the lowest it’s been since October.

Here’s a look at more of the data: