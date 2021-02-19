Man crashes car into Detroit gas station after fatally wounded in drive-by shooting

Detroit police are seeking a male suspect wanted for firing several shots into a vehicle outside of a gas station on Feb. 19, 2021, killing the driver inside the vehicle. Photo sourced from video provided by the Detroit Police Department.

DETROIT – Police are looking for a man who was caught on video firing several shots into another vehicle outside a gas station, killing the driver of the vehicle on Friday morning.

According to Detroit police, the unidentified male victim was sitting in the driver’s seat of a silver Ford Fusion parked at a gas pump in the 10600 block of E. Outer Drive. At about 11:20 a.m. an unknown man in the rear passenger seat of a light colored, older model Chevrolet Suburban or Tahoe pulled up to the Ford Fusion and fired multiple shots into the vehicle. Police say the Chevrolet drove away after shooting at the vehicle, but then returned and fired several more shots into the Ford Fusion, fatally wounding the man, whose identity is unknown.

After the victim was struck, his Ford Fusion accelerated forward and crashed into the wall of the gas station building. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect inside the Chevrolet fled the scene, traveling north on Wayburn Street. Police say the shooter was seen wearing a light colored jacket, dark colored hat and light colored face mask. The suspect is armed with a hand gun.

A video of the shooting can be found below. Warning: The video is graphic.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313- 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

