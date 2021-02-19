Wayne County family frustrated over 81-year-old mother’s inability to get vaccinated

WESTLAND, MIch. – An 81-year-old woman in Westland with health issues has been unable to get her COVID-19 vaccine shot.

The family said her health conditions should put her at the top of the list, but she’s been able to get her shot.

Dorothy Bigalow, 81, has been married for 60 years, raised seven children, worked, lived and paid taxes all in Wayne County.

“Wayne County is letting her down. That’s what we say,” said Sue Woody.

Woody is one of Bigalow’s four daughters. Together, they’ve worked nonstop to try to get their mother an appointment for a vaccine.

They said they’ve tried everything and the fact that the can’t get an appointment for her is terrifying for the family.

“We’re not happy at all -- frustrated by this,” Woody said. “We are against a wall and this can be deadly for her.”

Macomb County has partnered with SMART bust to get seniors round trips to get their vaccines, but so far, Wayne County has not reached out to SMART for a similar program.

The family is hoping a nearby clinic will see Bigalow before the end of February.

More information on Wayne County’s vaccination program can read on its official website here.