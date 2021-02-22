Livestock hauler with 38 cows overturns in Detroit leaving some animals to be euthanized

DETROIT – A semi truck carrying 38 cows lost control and overturned on the Westbound I-94 ramp to Southbound I-75 in Detroit around 3 p.m. Monday, police say.

As a result of the incident the Westbound I-94 ramp to Southbound I-75 will be closed for several hours.

Police were still waiting for another livestock trailer to arrive on scene from Albion as of 6 p.m. Monday.

Once the additional trailer arrives officials will begin to transfer over the livestock.

Some of the cows will need to be euthanized because of their injuries, police say.

The condition of the driver is unknown.

