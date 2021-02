WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Officials in Wayne County said vaccination clinics will be opening in six cities for people 65 and older.

The clinics will only be open to residents in those specific communities. People will have to make an appointment by calling the vaccine site closest to their home.

The full list of clinics and how to register is available below:

More information can be found on the official Wayne County website here.