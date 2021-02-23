Detroit police find man killed by gunshot inside car on city’s west side

Tireman Avenue and Prairie Street on Detroit's west side, where police found a man's body inside a car on Feb. 23, 2021.

DETROIT – Detroit police found the body of a man who had been shot and killed inside a car on the city’s west side.

Officials said the discovery was made at 1:26 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 23) in the area of Tireman Avenue and Prairie Street.

The man’s body was found inside a black Chevy Impala, according to authorities.

Police are still trying to determine what happened. The circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.