Michigan State Police investigate shooting near Southfield Freeway, I-96 in Detroit

DETROIT – Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting on a freeway on Detroit’s west side.

The shooting happened on the Southfield Freeway intersection at I-96 on Tuesday evening.

Police said that the driver of an SUV was going south on the Southfield Freeway when another vehicle pulled up next to it and started shooting. The driver was struck and police believe a passenger may have been struck too but fled the scene.

Troopers and detectives are actively investigating.

The exit to westbound and eastbound I-96 is closed as of Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m.

The incident is not related to a shooting that happened Monday night on I-96, police said.

