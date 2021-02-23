Police: Armed man got in driver’s SUV at Pontiac stop sign, forced him to open beer, took vehicle

PONTIAC, Mich. – An armed man got inside a driver’s SUV at a stop sign in Pontiac, forced him to drive to another location to open a can of beer and then stole his vehicle, according to police.

Oakland County deputies said a 48-year-old Pontiac man stoped at a sign sign at East Rundell Street and North Glenwood Avenue at 8:51 p.m. Monday (Feb. 22).

While he was stopped, a man appeared at the passenger side window of his 2003 Ford Expedition and motioned for the driver to roll down his window, officials said.

The driver rolled down the window, and the man got inside the Expedition with a pistol, according to authorities.

Oakland County deputies said the armed man ordered the driver to go to the 100 block of North Edith Street. When they arrived, the driver parked the Expedition and the armed man grabbed a can of beer, officials said.

He told the driver to open the beer for him, police said. The armed man drank the beer, threw the can out the window and then told the driver to hand over his belongings, according to officials.

The man threatened to kill the driver if he didn’t obey, police said.

The driver gave the other man his belongings and got out of the Expedition, authorities said. The armed man fled the scene in the vehicle, according to police.

Officials said the armed man was in his 30s and about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a thin build and dreadlock-style hair with blonde tips. He was wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt and white pants, deputies said.

The Expedition had one front hub cap center painted blue and a silver front plate with the “CAT” Caterpillar logo.