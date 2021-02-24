42ºF

How a CVS closure impacts COVID vaccination efforts for seniors in Highland Park

Closure draws criticisms from mayor

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Efforts to vaccinate citizens against COVID-19 are underway in Highland Park.

Highland Park Mayor Hubert Yopp said people were supposed to be vaccinated at a Highland Park CVS, but the CVS has closed.

According to a communications director with CVS, the Highland Park store did not renew its lease and closed on Jan. 2. The closure has drawn criticism from Mayor Yopp.

CVS in Michigan has not yet been chosen to serve as vaccination sites in Michigan, but mayor Yopp believes it will be. He said a CVS location on Woodward Avenue would have played a huge role in helping people get vaccinated.

Clinics across Wayne County began opening on Tuesday. A list of clinics and the communities they’re serving is available below. There is a note included in the list if that particular clinic is already completely booked.

The full list of clinics and how to register can be found below.

There are no walk-up appointments and seniors must make an appointment by calling the number for the site in their communities. The vaccines will only be for the residents in the specific communities.

More information can be found on the official Wayne County website here.

