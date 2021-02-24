How a CVS closure impacts COVID vaccination efforts for seniors in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Efforts to vaccinate citizens against COVID-19 are underway in Highland Park.
Highland Park Mayor Hubert Yopp said people were supposed to be vaccinated at a Highland Park CVS, but the CVS has closed.
According to a communications director with CVS, the Highland Park store did not renew its lease and closed on Jan. 2. The closure has drawn criticism from Mayor Yopp.
CVS in Michigan has not yet been chosen to serve as vaccination sites in Michigan, but mayor Yopp believes it will be. He said a CVS location on Woodward Avenue would have played a huge role in helping people get vaccinated.
Watch the video above for the full report.
Clinics across Wayne County began opening on Tuesday. A list of clinics and the communities they’re serving is available below. There is a note included in the list if that particular clinic is already completely booked.
Ad
The full list of clinics and how to register can be found below.
Shawn Ley is an Emmy-Award winning reporter. In more than 20 years covering stories in television news, Shawn’s reporting has taken him from war-torn eastern Europe, to reporting from an F-16 fighter jet and now to the fast and furious breaking news of Detroit.