Police investigate parking lot shooting in Southfield

Victim, gunman knew each other, police say

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon at a parking lot in Southfield.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at about 3:15 p.m. in the parking lot of a shopping center near Nine Mile and Greenfield roads. Police said both men knew each other and have dated the same woman.

The two men were reportedly arguing over a piece of property the woman owns and police said the argument turned violent. The 27-year-old man was shot and rushed to a hospital, where he is in critical condition.

The 21-year-old man was taken into police custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

