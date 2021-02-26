Huron Township mother fatally stabbed in altercation between son, parents

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Wayne County mother was killed Friday morning during a domestic altercation between two parents and their son.

According to authorities, the incident happened at two homes near the intersection of Judd and Gentz roads, just west of I-275 between Sibley and Huron roads.

Parts of Judd Road were blocked off during the investigation.

Police said a neighbor -- who is an off-duty police officer -- called police at about 8 a.m. and reported that someone had been stabbed in his front yard. He then stepped outside and held the suspect at gunpoint until more police arrived.

Police said the son, 25, arrived at his parent’s home that morning and attacked both of them -- one inside the home and the other across the street in the neighbor’s yard.

“What I can tell you is that there were both gun shots and stab wounds. This was a multi-weapon incident,” said Everett Robbins with the Huron Township Police Department. “At this point, we’re trying to sort out exactly where there injuries are.”

Both victims were taken to local hospitals.

The investigation is ongoing.

