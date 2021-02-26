Police: Deadly ‘love triangle’ shooting kills man in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon at a parking lot in Southfield.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at about 3:15 p.m. in the parking lot of a shopping center near Nine Mile and Greenfield roads. Police said both men knew each other and dated the same woman.

The two men were reportedly arguing over a piece of property the woman owns and police said the argument turned violent.

The 27-year-old man was shot and rushed to a hospital, where he was in critical condition. He later died.

The suspected gunman, a 21-year-old man, was taken into police custody. An accomplice also was taken into custody.

Police recovered two guns.

The investigation is ongoing.