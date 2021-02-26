Suspected drunk driver faces second-degree murder, other charges in deadly Westland crash

WESTLAND, Mich. – A 33-year-old man is facing several charges for his alleged involvement in a fatal crash.

Police said Phillipe Ferguson was driving a white Chevy Camaro when he collided with a 49-year-old Romulus woman.

The crash happened Tuesday near the intersection of Van Born and Henry Ruff roads, three vehicles total were involved in the crash.

Shane Ratlif was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital. A GoFundMe has been set up to help support her family, click here for more information.

Ferguson faced a judge on Friday and pleaded not guilty.

He is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder, operating with a high blood alcohol content causing death with a prior conviction, reckless driving causing death, operating while license suspended and several weapons charges.

The judge said this is the fourth drinking and driving offense that Ferguson has faced and called him a “menace to society.”

