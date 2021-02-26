Family identifies Romulus woman killed in fiery crash in Westland

WESTLAND, Mich. – The family of a woman who was killed in a fiery crash Tuesday night in Westland has identified her as Shane Ratlif.

Ratlif, 49, from Romulus was pronounced dead after three vehicles collided near the intersection of Van Born and Henry Ruff roads.

Shane was an amazing hard working single mother to her daughter Raeanna (18), Seth (21) and stepmother to Alex and Sam (29). Shane recently became a grandmother to a precious baby girl Rydell. She was so excited to meet her next month on a trip she had plan to take to Florida. Shane is also survived by her parents Dave and Shirley Paszkowski and her sisters Dema (Bill) Lincoln and Meghan. Joy Karpinsk

The driver of another vehicle involved in the crash is expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help support her family, click here for more information.

