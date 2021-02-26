Family identifies Romulus woman killed in fiery crash in Westland

WESTLAND, Mich. – The family of a woman who was killed in a fiery crash Tuesday night in Westland has identified her as Shane Ratlif.
Ratlif, 49, from Romulus was pronounced dead after three vehicles collided near the intersection of Van Born and Henry Ruff roads.
The driver of another vehicle involved in the crash is expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help support her family, click here for more information.
