Two 21-year-old men charged after stabbing in Port Huron

PORT HURON, Mich. – Two 21-year-old men have been charged after an argument over a vehicle led to the stabbing of a 37-year-old man in Port Huron, officials said.

Port Huron police said a 37-year-old Burtchville Township man arrived at the Lake Huron Medical Center at 8:11 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 24). The man had multiple stab wounds, police said.

He told police that he had gotten into an argument with Devin Michael Convery, 21, of Port Huron, in the 1600 block of Jay Street, according to authorities. They were arguing about a vehicle, the man said.

Convery’s friend, Joshua Davis Schreibman, 21, from Madison Heights, got involved in the argument and stabbed the 37-year-old man multiple times, police said.

Schreibman then fled to his home in Madison Heights, according to officials. He was arrested there by officers from the Madison Heights Police Department and transported to the St. Clair County Intervention Center, officials said.

Schreibman was being held at the center on the charge of attempted murder, authorities said.

Convery, who lives in the 1600 block of Jay Street, fled the scene and was found in an apartment in the 2600 block of Krafft Road, according to officials.

When officers to Convery he was under arrest, he fought with them, police said. He was also taken to the St. Clair County Intervention Center.

Schreibman was arraigned Friday (Feb. 26) on a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. He is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Convery was arraigned Friday on the charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and two counts of resisting and obstructing police. He is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

The probably cause conference for both men is scheduled for 9 a.m. March 9.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call officials at 810-987-6688 or email a tip to www.porthuronpolice.org.

Devin Michael Convery (WDIV)