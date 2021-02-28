Cecily Strong’s take on Gov. Whitmer returns to Saturday Night Live

Actress Cecily Strong portrayal of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer returned to Saturday Night Live again.

The sketch had Whitmer alongside other governors on a fictional game show titled “So you think you can get the vaccine?”

“It’s an honor to be here with my fellow governors,” Strong says as Whitmer. “People yell at them about their policies and they yell at me ‘Get her!’”

She then takes a sip from a Bell’s Oberon ale, likely an apology for the sketch from April 2020 in which Whitmer drank a Labatt Blue pale lager.

In the sketch, Heidi Gardner portrays a University of Michigan student who comes on the game show in hopes of getting a vaccine.

“Do you have any pre-existing conditions?” Strong asks as Whitmer.

“I have a really bad attitude,” Gardner responds.

You can watch the sketch below from SNL’s Instagram channel.

