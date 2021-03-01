VIDEO: Detroit police seek suspect in triple-shooting that killed 2 teens

DETROIT – Police are asking for help with information regarding a triple-shooting that killed two people on Detroit’s west side Friday.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at about 7:45 p.m. near the intersection of Ashton and Schoolcraft roads. Police said the three victims were traveling eastbound on Schoolcraft Road in a silver Chevrolet Malibu when someone in a gray or black Dodge Durango fired shots while traveling next to the victims.

Police said a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman were killed and the third victim -- a 17-year-old boy -- was rushed to a hospital, where he is still listed in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

