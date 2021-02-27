32ºF

Local News

2 people killed, 1 wounded in shooting near Schoolcraft, Ashton Road in Detroit

Police say the victims were traveling on Schoolcraft when someone inside another vehicle beside them fired shots

DeJanay Booth
, Web Producer

DETROIT – Detroit police said two people were killed and one wounded in a shooting Friday night on Detroit’s west side.

The incident happened at about 7:45 p.m. Friday in the area of Schoolcraft and Ashton roads, according to a preliminary investigation.

Police said the three victims were in a Chevy Malibu traveling eastbound on Schoolcraft Road when someone inside a gray or silver Dodge Durango fired shots while traveling next to them.

A man and woman, unknown ages, were pronounced dead, and a 17-year-old boy was transported to a local hospital and listed in serious condition.

No further information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

