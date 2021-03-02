Dearborn police investigating after 67-year-old woman killed after being struck by vehicle

DEARBORN, Mich. – A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Dearborn on Saturday.
Dearborn police were called to Greenfield Road, south of Ford Road at 8:15 p.m.
Police said a 67-year-old woman was crossing Greenfield Road when she was struck by a southbound traveling vehicle driven by a 20-year-old man.
Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash, according to police.
Police want any witnesses to come forward.
Anyone with information should contact the Dearborn Police Department’s Accident Investigation Bureau at 313-943-2246.
