Michigan Secretary of State says audits confirm accurate election results

DETROIT – After weeks of delays the statewide audits of the November election have been released.

According to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson the results of 250 audits confirm the results were accurate. She also added that there should be no doubts in the integrity of the process.

County, city and township clerks around the state participated in the auditing process. In all, more than 1,300 Republican, Democrat and nonpartisan clerks, as well as the state Bureau of Elections, participated in at least one audit, according to Benson’s office.

“Over the last several months, the state Bureau of Elections has worked with local clerks to conduct more audits than ever before in our state’s history, and each has reaffirmed the accuracy, security and integrity of the November 2020 election,” said Benson.

“We’ve responded to every question and claim and the evidence is clear. It is time for leaders across the political spectrum to tell their constituents the truth, that our election was the most secure in history, and the results accurately reflect the will of Michigan’s voters.”

Michigan garnered national headlines after former President Donald Trump made false claims about election results in Detroit.

Trump and other Republicans called for a recount of election results in key battleground states including Michigan.

He was impeached a second time for incitement of insurrection over the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol that his critics say were sparked by false election claims.

