New bill would allow Michigan bars to stay open until 4 a.m.

LANSING, Mich. – Bars in big cities like New York, Chicago and Miami can stay open until 4 a.m. and a new bill would put Michigan bars and restaurants in line with that.

The bill is being introduced as a way to help the industry recoup some of the losses from the COVID-19 pandemic. Michigan Rep. Ryan Berman said extending closing hours for many bars and restaurants will help restaurants make up for lost time after the pandemic.

“What this bill does, is allow premises alcohol consumption, between the hours of 2-4 a.m. This allows post-pandemic, once things are returning more than normal, those bars and restaurants, establishments, make up for some of that lost time,” Berman said.

Berman said the House Regulatory Reform Committee passed the bill in a 10-3 vote. He said the proposal is different from previous ones.

“It gives local control. So it’s a local option. It’s not the same across the board in the state. So if this bill passes, it doesn’t mean that all the restaurants, bars nightclubs are staying open until 4 a.m. automatically,” Berman said.

Nya Marshall, the owner of Ivy’s Kitchen and Cocktails in Detroit on Jefferson Avenue, said she has her doubts about staying open that late.

“I think 4 a.m. is extreme,” Marshall said.

“Public Safety will have to be heavily involved in a decision like that. I don’t think that someone can just say, ‘Oh you need to be open until 4 a.m.’ For the most part, most restaurants, especially like mine and others, they are in communities. There are noise ordinances in these communities. There are curfews in these communities. There are a lot of rules that you have to adhere to. Who doesn’t love a great time? We love to have a good time, but we want to do it responsibly and safely of course,” Marshall said.

