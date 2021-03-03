Indiana man charged with murder of 39-year-old Detroit videographer

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – An Indiana man is facing charges in connection with a Detroit homicide and in an armed robbery in Dearborn.

Diabolique Paris Johnson, 34, of Indianapolis, IN, has been charged with one count of armed robbery for a Sept. 21 incident. He was also charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of felony firearm for a Sept. 5 incident.

Johnson was charged in the armed robbery of a 26-year-old Detroit man that happened on Sept. 1, 2020. According to police, the robbery happened at a hotel in the 24130 block of Michigan Avenue in Dearborn.

Johnson is accused of the murder of a 39-year-old man who had moved to Detroit just six months prior.

Joshua J. Smelser, 39, was fatally shot in his Detroit home on Sept. 5, according to police.

Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots and saw a person exiting his house shortly after the shots were fired. The person had Smelser’s backpack, which contained his laptop, credit cards and phone, according to police.

Police said two neighbors tried to chase the suspect, but lost him in the dark. Several cameras captured video of the suspect and audio of the murder.

I’m proud to stand with Prosecutor Worthy and the Fair Michigan Justice Project to announce these charges today. It’s my hope that this case marks the beginning of a long partnership focused on providing justice to some of our most vulnerable communities Michigan Attorney General Nessel

Police said the victims in both cases were targeted on online dating apps because they were members of the LGBTQ community.

Johnson is expected to be arraigned on March 4 after 10 a.m. in 36th District Court in Detroit.

It is my pleasure to announce that our recent agreement with Attorney General Dana Nessel that will allow us to receive assistance from her office on FMJP cases. I am also pleased to announce that veteran Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor LaDonna Logan will be working with FMJP to prosecute these important cases. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy

The Fair Michigan Justice Project (FMJP) assisted Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. FMJP is a program that assists Michigan law enforcement officers and prosecutors in solving serious crimes against lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgender persons.

