Garden City family demands answers in fatal shooting in confrontation with DEA

GARDEN CITY, Mich. – A local mother is demanding answers from police after her son was shot during an investigation.

Alonte Murphy’s mother said he was shot outside his home Wednesday in Garden City.

“My son was a lovable person. He loved everybody. He’ll do anything for you,” said Autina Murphy.

Autina Murphy was remembering her 22-year-old son, Alonte Murphy, Friday night. She said he was shot and killed by police during an altercation on Feb. 24. He died the next day.

“They ended up shooting him five times. I’m frustrated,” Autina Murphy said. “I’m frustrated, I’m mad because I just feel like they shot my baby down. And they didn’t have to do him like that.”

Local 4 was there on Pardo Street in Garden City that night. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said they were assisting Garden City Police Department with an investigation and members of DEA Detroit Task Force were involved in the shooting.

Officers from several departments surrounded the house after the shooting, but Autina said she doesn’t know why police shot her son outside his home.

“No, I don’t know nothing. They won’t tell us anything,” Autina Murphy said. “That’s why I’m trying to find out what happened to my son.”

Autina said no one would relay information to her at the hospital either.

“Me and my mother waited in the car for four hours and the detective finally called me and told me that it was an altercation with my son at his house,” Autina Murphy said. “I want justice for my son.”

Local 4 reached out to multiple agencies at the scene that night. Police haven’t released many details about the shooting or the officers involved.

