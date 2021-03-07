Garden City police release details in fatal shooting in confrontation with DEA

Alonte Damar Murphy was fatally shot in front of a Garden City home on Feb. 24, 2021.

GARDEN CITY, Mich. – Police released details Saturday night regarding the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in Garden City.

READ: Garden City family demands answers in fatal shooting in confrontation with DEA

According to authorities, the incident began Feb. 24, just after 1:15 a.m. when a person entered the Garden City Police Department and said they had been the victim of domestic violence involving a firearm.

Police said the victim was in fear of their life as Alonte Murphy had continued to threaten them over the telephone.

Detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for the home and began to search for Murphy, who they said had several active warrants for his arrest.

Police said members of a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Detroit task force assisted the Garden City police in surveillance of the home where the assault reportedly took place.

Ad

Authorities said the DEA members made contact with Murphy in front of the home and gunfire was exchanged.

Murphy was the only person who was struck, police said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Before he died, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office charged Murphy with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, assault with a dangerous weapon, felony firearm and domestic violence.

Garden City police said they are unable to release further details until Michigan State Police complete its independent investigation into the fatal shooting.

More: Metro Detroit Crime

The National Domestic Violence Hotline offers confidential support 24/7 at 800-799-7233.