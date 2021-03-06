38ºF

Westland police seek missing girl, 17, last seen entering unknown vehicle

Auriana Thomas was last seen at her Westland home on March 5

Westland police are looking for Auriana Thomas, 17, who was reportedly last seen leaving her Westland home at about 3:40 a.m. on Friday, March 5. Photo provided by the Westland Police Department. (WDIV)

WESTLAND, Mich. – Police are seeking help from the public to locate a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen early Friday morning.

Westland police are looking for Auriana Thomas, 17, who was reportedly last seen leaving her Westland home at about 3:40 a.m. on Friday, March 5. Officials did not provide the address of her home.

Police say Thomas was picked up by a white SUV, which could have possible been an Uber or Lyft vehicle.

There is evidence that suggests Thomas may be in the area of Six Mile and Newburgh roads in Livonia, or Six Mile and Haggerty roads in Northville Township.

Auriana ThomasDetails
Age17
Height5′3″
Weight150 lbs
Featureslong black hair, brown eyes
Clothesblue and white pants (possibly faded blue jeans), white tennis shoes, a long green coat, white backpack

Anyone with information regarding the missing teen’s whereabouts are asked to call the Westland Police Department at 734-722-9600.

