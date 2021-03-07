Barn fire in western Michigan kills several farm animals

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. – A large barn fire killed multiple animals Thursday morning in Berrien County.

According to authorities, the Chikaming Township Fire Department were called to the fire at about 5:30 a.m.

Fire crews were able to save two horses, two goats and some of the chickens, but some chickens, a peacock and four llamas -- including three babies -- were killed by the fire.

“By the time we were able to do anything, it was so totally involved there was absolutely no way that anybody could go inside to try to get the other animals out,” said fire chief Mike Davidson. “It had too much of a head start on us.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but authorities believe no foul play is involved.

RELATED: