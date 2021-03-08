Detroit officers targeted during 4 separate incidents in less than a week

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is spreading awareness about its officers being targeted in shootings and other dangerous incidents.

“In less than a week, we had four incidents where officers were fired upon or had a weapon pointed at them,” said Detroit Police Chief, James Craig.

The number of incidents is scary for happening within such a short period of time.

“It really is a miracle that through these multiple incidents, none of our officers or members of our community have been killed or seriously injured,” said Craig.

This now brings the number of incidents similar to these involving officers to six within 2021. It is already half of the number of similar situations that took place in 2020.

“We look at last year, but already this year, the first quarter, we’re talking about six incidents and we’re already at the halfway point,” said Craig.

The latest incident took place over the weekend.

Details: Detroit police investigate shooting that targeted officers

“Officers from the eighth precinct were fired upon after attempting a traffic stop on a Buick LaCrosse after witnessing the driver backing out into another vehicle and then leave the scene,” Craig said.

Two days before that on March 4 a man pointed an automatic rifle at gas station clerks, later fleeing on foot.

“Then after officers arrived to the scene, at one point, this suspect began running at the direction of an officer and at the time a single gunshot was fired,” said Craig.

Detroit Police Commission Chairman, Willie Bell, also commented on the matter standing with the chief.

“The chief is correct to raise the red flag that we should address this issue and that we should be concerned,” said Bell.

“Who will stand with us to denounce this violence against the men and women of the Detroit Police Department who continue to serve with distinction and courageously. Who?” asked Craig.

Craig says this seems to be a trend that police departments are experiencing in other cities.

