City of Oak Park, Henry Ford Health team up to offer COVID-19 vaccine appointments

The appointments are open to residents 65 and older as well as those 50-64 years old with health conditions

DeJanay Booth
, Web Producer

OAK PARK, Mich. – In partnership with Henry Ford Health System, the city of Oak Park is providing COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the city’s Municipal Complex.

Officials said registration is open to Oak Park residents 65 years of age and older (with or without health issues) as well as residents between 50-64 years of age who have health issues.

Click here to register.

Once they qualify, residents will receive a phone call or text to confirm their appointment.

“We’re doing what we can to return Oak Park to the safe and healthy community we all know and love. If you’re eligible, please take advantage of this opportunity with our great partner HFHS,” read a statement from City Manager Erik Tungate.

