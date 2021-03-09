Ready to spring forward? Daylight Saving Time approaches

We’re just a few days away from pushing our clocks ahead for Daylight Saving Time

Studies show that Daylight Saving Time tends to boost people’s moods. Dr. Donna Rockwell is a clinical psychologist.

“Yes, it’s so true too. If we have more hours of daylight during the day, there’s more time with that we can be involved in activities like going for walks with a family going for a drive. So it really does help us to feel better,” Rockwell said.

Rockwell said even though this shift in time will be good for our mental health, it’s important to be cautious this weekend when we lose that hour of sleep.

READ: More reports with Dr. Donna Rockwell