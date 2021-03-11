Detroit police chief says parents must be ‘held accountable’ after 2 children shot in same day

DETROIT – After two shootings that involved children occurred just hours apart on Tuesday, Detroit police chief James Craig says the parents must be held accountable.

On March 9, two separate shootings took place in Detroit that involved and injured children.

One shooting occurred on Justine Street, where a 13-year-old boy was accidentally shot by his 10-year-old cousin. Investigators said the children were home alone at the time.

The second shooting took place on Omira Street, where a 3-year-old was accidentally shot in the arm by another child. Police said a 4-year-old and a 13-year-old were also inside the home when the shooting happened, but no adults were there.

“I place focus on the adults, who were irresponsible. Irresponsible gun owners,” Craig said. “My message is they should be charged.”

Chief Craig says that the city of Detroit has witnessed a violent last two weeks, from people shooting at police officers on several occasions, to the most recent shootings involving children.

“No longer can police do it alone,” Craig said. “We have to have our community partners stand with us.”

One program, Cease Fire Initiative, is working in tandem with police in an effort to prevent violent crimes.

“I think Cease Fire has tremendous merit, focused on gang and group activity,” Craig said. “But we’re talking about adults who are reckless, irresponsible, and they’re not securing their weapons.”

At the time of reporting, the 13-year-old boy was still in the hospital in critical condition. The 3-year-old child is reportedly doing fine and expected to make a full recovery.

